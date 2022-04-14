$7.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) to report $7.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $7.93 billion. Broadcom posted sales of $6.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $31.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $32.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $33.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $34.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.78 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

AVGO stock opened at $592.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $596.59 and a 200 day moving average of $577.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Broadcom by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1,746.8% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 78,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,424,000 after acquiring an additional 74,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 40,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

