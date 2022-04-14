$73.98 Million in Sales Expected for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) will post $73.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Domo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.95 million and the highest is $74.00 million. Domo reported sales of $60.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domo will report full-year sales of $316.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $316.00 million to $317.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $382.83 million, with estimates ranging from $381.60 million to $384.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Domo.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $970,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $1,307,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,151. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter worth $15,212,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 611,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 691,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,315,000 after acquiring an additional 186,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,698,000 after acquiring an additional 160,285 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $51.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.09. Domo has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $98.35.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

