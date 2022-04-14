$78.64 Billion in Sales Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) to report $78.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $79.15 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $70.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $319.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $315.91 billion to $320.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $344.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $340.39 billion to $352.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.96.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $537.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $374.58 and a 1-year high of $548.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $496.45 and a 200-day moving average of $469.58. The company has a market capitalization of $505.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.