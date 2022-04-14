$885.26 Million in Sales Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) to report sales of $885.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $880.23 million to $890.30 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $774.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $612,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $44,993,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

VMI stock opened at $242.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.27 and a 200-day moving average of $236.69. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $203.30 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.15%.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

