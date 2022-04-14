$89.42 Million in Sales Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) to report $89.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.20 million and the highest is $94.20 million. Gogo reported sales of $73.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year sales of $385.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $382.62 million to $387.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $431.70 million, with estimates ranging from $417.32 million to $446.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.28 million. Gogo had a net margin of 45.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Gogo by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gogo (GOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.