$90.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) will report $90.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.01 million and the lowest is $89.00 million. Ambarella posted sales of $70.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $386.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $396.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $463.29 million, with estimates ranging from $438.70 million to $485.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $833,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after buying an additional 536,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $84,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,713,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11,075.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,828,000 after purchasing an additional 306,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

AMBA traded up $4.03 on Wednesday, hitting $92.68. The company had a trading volume of 582,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.90. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $81.28 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

