$91.26 Million in Sales Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) will report $91.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $79.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $452.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $424.70 million to $480.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $549.66 million, with estimates ranging from $519.32 million to $580.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $92.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WLDN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of WLDN traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.86. 25,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,363. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $371.02 million, a P/E ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $43.23.

In other news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $230,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $108,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,601 shares of company stock worth $2,272,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 410.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 76.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the third quarter worth $157,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 229.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willdan Group (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.