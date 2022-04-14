$955.46 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) to report sales of $955.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $973.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $939.00 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $461.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $4.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share.

SAVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

SAVE stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

