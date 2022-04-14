$99.55 Million in Sales Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) will report $99.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.00 million and the lowest is $88.10 million. Meridian Bioscience reported sales of $85.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year sales of $337.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $322.90 million to $352.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $328.05 million, with estimates ranging from $325.50 million to $330.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.75 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VIVO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ VIVO traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,941. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.65. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.34.

In other news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller bought 4,028 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 318,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 34,034 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,027,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.