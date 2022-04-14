A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Purchases £150.64 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) insider Jonathan David Kemp bought 28 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 538 ($7.01) per share, with a total value of £150.64 ($196.30).

Shares of LON:BAG opened at GBX 545 ($7.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 514.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 512.17. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 462.50 ($6.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 590 ($7.69). The firm has a market cap of £610.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89.

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is 0.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.75) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.52) to GBX 517 ($6.74) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of A.G. BARR to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.56) to GBX 660 ($8.60) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A.G. BARR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 588.40 ($7.67).

About A.G. BARR (Get Rating)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.