A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Company’s products include gold, silver, platinum and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers and grain. Its services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging and a variety of customized financial programs. The Company’s clients include coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, investment advisors, merchants, commodity brokerage houses and central banks. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of -0.51.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.27. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $36,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,195,344.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,233 shares of company stock worth $2,975,497. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

