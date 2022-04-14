AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $174.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $158.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $280.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.26.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

