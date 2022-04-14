Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.35. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 876.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,127,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,578 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 4,299.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,177,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,116 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 1,166,274.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,854,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,377 shares during the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

