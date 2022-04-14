Absa Group Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.49 (OTCMKTS:AGRPY)

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.487 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Absa Group stock opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98. Absa Group has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $26.78.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Absa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Absa Group Ltd. engages in the provision of diversified financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Business Bank (RBB); Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB); Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

