Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Down 78.9% in March

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ANIOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Acerinox from €20.00 ($21.74) to €20.25 ($22.01) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Acerinox from €16.50 ($17.93) to €11.70 ($12.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

