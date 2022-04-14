Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Short Interest Up 210.8% in March

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 210.8% from the March 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASPCF opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.85. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
