Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACOR opened at $1.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 724,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 85,335 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 50,241 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

