Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Short Interest Down 76.4% in March

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the March 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACRDF opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Acreage has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

