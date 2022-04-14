Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Short Interest Down 76.4% in March

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the March 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ACRDF opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Acreage has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.
Acreage Company Profile (Get Rating)
