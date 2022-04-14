Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Up 234.6% in March

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 234.6% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ACRHF stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. Acreage has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

Get Acreage alerts:

Acreage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.