Acumen Capital Cuts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$76.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Acumen Capital from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTY. Raymond James lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$69.88.

MTY opened at C$53.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 15.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$47.90 and a 1 year high of C$72.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.89.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$152.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.8699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Eric Lefebvre bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$50.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$560,967.78.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

