Adam Schoenfeld Sells 33,000 Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) Director Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $14,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $23,100.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $16,500.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $15,840.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $16,170.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $17,820.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $22,440.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11.

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNLN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenlane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 208,792 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 183,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

