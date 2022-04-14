Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

ADUS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $88.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $111.59.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.22%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $134,859.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $37,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,196 shares of company stock valued at $398,605 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 28.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 210.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

