Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Addus HomeCare in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $111.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.55.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 570.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after buying an additional 655,548 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,153,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 533,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,864,000 after purchasing an additional 172,426 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at $13,140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,208,000 after purchasing an additional 103,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $120,603.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $37,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,196 shares of company stock worth $398,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.