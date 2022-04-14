Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Plans Dividend of $0.39

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3917 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.
Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.34. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About Adecco Group (Get Rating)
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.
