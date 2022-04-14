Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Plans Dividend of $0.39

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3917 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.34. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 36 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

