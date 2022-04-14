Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 107.00 to 106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 155.00 to 125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Adevinta ASA has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

