adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the March 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADDYY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on adidas from €280.00 ($304.35) to €255.00 ($277.17) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on adidas in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on adidas from €340.00 ($369.57) to €315.00 ($342.39) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.50.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $107.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. adidas has a 12-month low of $93.86 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in adidas by 78.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in adidas by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in adidas by 30.5% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in adidas by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in adidas by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About adidas (Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.