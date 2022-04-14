adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target Cut to €255.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €280.00 ($304.35) to €255.00 ($277.17) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADDYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on adidas from €340.00 ($369.57) to €315.00 ($342.39) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on adidas from €344.00 ($373.91) to €353.00 ($383.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on adidas in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.50.

Get adidas alerts:

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $107.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.71. adidas has a twelve month low of $93.86 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in adidas by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in adidas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About adidas (Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.