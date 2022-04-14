Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Adient from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $33.96 on Monday. Adient has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. Adient’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Adient by 440.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,098,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,447 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Adient during the third quarter worth about $63,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $41,490,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 42.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,101,000 after purchasing an additional 549,854 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,056,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

