Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Down 61.4% in March

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the March 15th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ADMLF stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Adriatic Metals has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90.
About Adriatic Metals (Get Rating)
