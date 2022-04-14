ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ADTN. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.67 million, a P/E ratio of -99.99 and a beta of 1.32. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $24.76.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $154.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is -199.99%.

In other news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at $15,246,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADTRAN (Get Rating)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.