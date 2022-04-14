Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of AEIS traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $75.70. The stock had a trading volume of 130,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.45. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $120.95.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $396.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth $311,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $983,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,747,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

