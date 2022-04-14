Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

OTCMKTS ATEYY opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. Advantest has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.44.

Advantest ( OTCMKTS:ATEYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.59 million. Advantest had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 24.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Advantest will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

