Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADYEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,989.13) to €2,500.00 ($2,717.39) in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Adyen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adyen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,075.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. Adyen has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

