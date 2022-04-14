Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

AEVA stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $827.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $12.47.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,099.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,869,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,677 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 86,526 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 129,616 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

