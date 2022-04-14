AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $143.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.55.

AGCO stock opened at $138.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 56.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

