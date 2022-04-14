AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $144.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AGCO Corporation’s earnings estimates for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately. The company expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for 2022 to be at $11.50, reflecting improved sales volumes and pricing. Net sales for the current year will be around $12.3 billion, up from $11.14 billion reported in 2021. Gross and operating margins are likely to increase on higher sales and production volumes as well as pricing actions to mitigate cost inflation. Elevated agricultural commodity prices and its impact on farm income will drive demand for agricultural equipment, encouraging farmers to upgrade their aging fleets. This will drive AGCO’s top line in the current year. However, production losses due to supply chain disruptions and logisctics challenges as well as higher raw material and freight costs will hurt results.”

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.82.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $138.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO has a 52 week low of $108.56 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.61 and its 200 day moving average is $124.87. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AGCO by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.