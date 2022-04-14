AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Down 81.1% in March

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the March 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of AGFMF opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGFMF shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGF Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

