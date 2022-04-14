Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGRX) recently:

4/11/2022 – Agile Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Agile Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/4/2022 – Agile Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/22/2022 – Agile Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 376.29% and a negative net margin of 1,825.82%. The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 747,131 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $121,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 161,610 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 57.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 586,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 213,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 126,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

