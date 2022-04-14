Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGRX) recently:
- 4/8/2022 – Agile Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/4/2022 – Agile Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “
- 3/22/2022 – Agile Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “
NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.11.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 376.29% and a negative net margin of 1,825.82%. The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
