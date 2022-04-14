Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 24,134 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 584.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,364 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

