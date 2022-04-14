Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Down 69.8% in March

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS AIRYY opened at $14.40 on Thursday. Air China has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.18.

AIRYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Air China in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

