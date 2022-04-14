Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AFLYY stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AFLYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.40 ($4.78) to €4.60 ($5.00) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air France-KLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

