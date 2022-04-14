Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the March 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of ANZFF stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Air New Zealand has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.
About Air New Zealand (Get Rating)
