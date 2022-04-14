Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the March 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ANZFF stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Air New Zealand has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

