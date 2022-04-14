Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the March 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 806,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EADSY opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.20. Airbus has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Airbus from €165.00 ($179.35) to €170.00 ($184.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Airbus from €120.00 ($130.43) to €135.00 ($146.74) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Airbus from €138.00 ($150.00) to €150.00 ($163.04) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

