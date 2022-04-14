Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the March 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 806,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of EADSY opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.20. Airbus has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $35.00.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.
About Airbus (Get Rating)
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
