Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($19.57) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIXA. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.26) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.52) target price on Aixtron in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($28.26) target price on Aixtron in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €23.50 ($25.54) target price on Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($20.65) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.61 ($25.66).

Shares of ETR:AIXA opened at €22.34 ($24.28) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.28. Aixtron has a 1-year low of €14.82 ($16.11) and a 1-year high of €26.60 ($28.91). The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €19.24.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

