Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €18.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €18.00 ($19.57) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($20.65) target price on Aixtron in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.35) target price on Aixtron in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($20.65) price target on Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.52) price target on Aixtron in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($28.26) price target on Aixtron in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aixtron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.61 ($25.66).

Shares of ETR:AIXA opened at €22.34 ($24.28) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €14.82 ($16.11) and a twelve month high of €26.60 ($28.91). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €18.71 and its 200-day moving average is €19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

