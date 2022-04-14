AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Roger Stott Acquires 49 Shares of Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Roger Stott purchased 49 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 310 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £151.90 ($197.94).

Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AJ Bell alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Roger Stott acquired 48 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 307 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £147.36 ($192.03).

On Friday, February 11th, Roger Stott acquired 47 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £153.22 ($199.66).

LON:AJB opened at GBX 299 ($3.90) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 309.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 356.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93. AJ Bell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 255.20 ($3.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 474.80 ($6.19).

AJB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 370 ($4.82) to GBX 320 ($4.17) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.28) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 397 ($5.17).

About AJ Bell (Get Rating)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.