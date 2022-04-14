AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Roger Stott Acquires 49 Shares of Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Roger Stott purchased 49 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 310 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £151.90 ($197.94).
Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 11th, Roger Stott acquired 48 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 307 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £147.36 ($192.03).
- On Friday, February 11th, Roger Stott acquired 47 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £153.22 ($199.66).
LON:AJB opened at GBX 299 ($3.90) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 309.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 356.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93. AJ Bell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 255.20 ($3.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 474.80 ($6.19).
About AJ Bell (Get Rating)
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.
Featured Stories
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.