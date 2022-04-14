Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA):

4/1/2022 – Akebia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/31/2022 – Akebia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/31/2022 – Akebia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

3/31/2022 – Akebia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.00.

3/31/2022 – Akebia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – Akebia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Akebia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

2/28/2022 – Akebia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ AKBA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,341,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,406,630. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Akebia Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.43% and a negative return on equity of 187.89%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $351,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,470,000 after purchasing an additional 877,806 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 566,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 285,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.