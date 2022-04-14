Akora Resources Limited (ASX:AKO) Insider John Madden Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Akora Resources Limited (ASX:AKO – Get Rating) insider John Madden acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,900.00 ($25,851.85).
John Madden also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 28th, John Madden acquired 100,000 shares of Akora Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,400.00 ($19,555.56).
