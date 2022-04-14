Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Down 79.6% in March

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the March 15th total of 237,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 80.8 days.

Shares of AKZOF stock opened at $83.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.70. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $79.95 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

