Alaska Air Group (ALK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.61) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alaska Air Group stock opened at $56.24 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $72.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after purchasing an additional 437,564 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
