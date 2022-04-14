Alaska Air Group (ALK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.61) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $56.24 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $72.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after purchasing an additional 437,564 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.